The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

