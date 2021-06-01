The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 527,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,844,550. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.28 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

