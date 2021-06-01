The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.39 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 652,750.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.87%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

