AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,625 shares of company stock worth $30,586,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

