Head-To-Head Contrast: Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) & Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78%

Nabtesco has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nabtesco and Blink Charging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.62 billion 2.18 $192.74 million $1.55 29.68 Blink Charging $6.23 million 229.13 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -57.63

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabtesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nabtesco and Blink Charging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75

Blink Charging has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.50%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Summary

Nabtesco beats Blink Charging on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and intelligent prosthetic knee joints, electric wheelchairs, stair lift with a wheelchair, and rollator with a speed control system, as well as new energy equipment comprising yaw and pitch drives, and solar tracking equipment. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

