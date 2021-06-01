Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,034 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

MATW opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

