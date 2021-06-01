Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

