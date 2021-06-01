Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $83,000 Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.