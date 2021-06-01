Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $78,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matson were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $556,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,032 shares of company stock worth $1,596,988. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.