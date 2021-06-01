Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LXFR opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $654.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

