Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 902 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of KRYS opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.