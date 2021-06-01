Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

