Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after buying an additional 544,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

KROS opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,496 shares of company stock worth $5,633,677 in the last 90 days.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

