1,973 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

