Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.