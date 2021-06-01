Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.73 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Bausch Health Companies worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

