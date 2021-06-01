Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $23,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after buying an additional 215,071 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 82,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

In related news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.