Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,216 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

