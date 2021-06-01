Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.42 Million Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $24,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.