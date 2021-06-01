Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,086 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $25,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thermon Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 824,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,533 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THR opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

