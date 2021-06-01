Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.06% of Donegal Group worth $24,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,860 shares of company stock worth $836,115. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

