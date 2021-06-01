Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,223.39 ($55.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,212.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,211.77. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

