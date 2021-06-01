Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro Sells 59,800 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$515,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,040.

Luis Renato Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$9.22.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.