Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman Sells 3,000 Shares

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,400.

Paula Jourdain Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$16.20 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is -531.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIA shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.48.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

