Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao Sells 100,000 Shares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.17. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XBC shares. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.04.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

