Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,856,000 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,057.8 days.

Renesas Electronics stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

