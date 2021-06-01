Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,856,000 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,057.8 days.
Renesas Electronics stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.
