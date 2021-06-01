Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in May

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the April 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIAF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Sino Agro Food has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Sino Agro Food alerts:

Sino Agro Food Company Profile

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.