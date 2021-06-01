Comparing Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

90.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.73 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.21

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00 Kimco Realty 1 6 11 0 2.56

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential downside of 21.57%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Kimco Realty 99.83% 18.60% 9.04%

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT's objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.