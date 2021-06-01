Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Equities analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post sales of $190.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.52 million and the highest is $192.90 million. CarGurus reported sales of $94.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $753.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,341.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

