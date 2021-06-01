Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $8.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.39 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.13 billion to $35.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $35.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $469.50 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $330.57 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

