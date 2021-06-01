Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gates Industrial (GTES)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES):

5/25/2021 – Gates Industrial is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Gates Industrial is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/11/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00.

4/19/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/19/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/12/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

