Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Up 34.0% in May

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 29th total of 410,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,117,000 after acquiring an additional 252,126 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

