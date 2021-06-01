Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Expands By 34.3%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 29th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.2 days.

Nitori stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. Nitori has a 52-week low of $172.90 and a 52-week high of $225.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.52.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

