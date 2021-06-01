Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$144.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.06.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at C$124.21 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$88.99 and a 12-month high of C$126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.