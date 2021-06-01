Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after buying an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

