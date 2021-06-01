Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $979.26 million, a PE ratio of -114.15 and a beta of 1.94. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -73.08%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

