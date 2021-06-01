SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) versus Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Critical Analysis

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

5.5% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and SofTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 25.02 -$7.89 million N/A N/A SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SofTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kubient.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kubient and SofTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.48%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than SofTech.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

