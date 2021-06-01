Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Increases By 34.5%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $545,945. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $347.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.55.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

