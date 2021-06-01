Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.60. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

