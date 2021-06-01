Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 29th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. Kemper has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

