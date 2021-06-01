Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Best Buy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Best Buy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 18,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Best Buy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 533,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

