Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.83. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.06.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$177.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$126.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

