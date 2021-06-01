Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as low as C$4.24. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 8,736 shares.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

