Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.97

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.97 and traded as low as C$11.94. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$12.06, with a volume of 84,545 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.96.

In other news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$442,328.84. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,004,700.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

