SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $315.58

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.58 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 284.84 ($3.72). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 294.10 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,454,441 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 380.89 ($4.98).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.96.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar bought 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

