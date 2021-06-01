Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 29th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATLO stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ames National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ames National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ames National by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ames National by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

