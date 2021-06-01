Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.54.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.51. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

