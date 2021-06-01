Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Hold

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MOV. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

