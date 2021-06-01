Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

ALTA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

