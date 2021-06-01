Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce $45.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.53 million and the lowest is $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Several analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CTLP opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.27 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

